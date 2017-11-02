Bling, bling! Check out Victoria Secret's new R29.7m Fantasy Bra

Supermodel Lais Ribeiro will wear the famous Fantasy Bra at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the brand has revealed.

The Brazilian beauty, who has been a Victoria's Secret 'Angel' since 2015, will don the show-stopping garment - an annual one-off piece that has become a yearly tradition for the brand - for the first time on the runway this November.

Created in association with world-renowned jeweller Mouawad, this year's garment is the 'Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra', which has been hand set with diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz in 18-karat gold.

Valued at a cool R27.9-million ($2-million), it took almost 350 hours to create and is embellished with nearly 6,000 precious gemstones.

The bra has also inspired the new Victoria's Secret 'Dream Angels' collection, comprising bras, panties and lingerie in shimmering shades of champagne, that will go on sale this holiday season.

WATCH | Supermodel Lais Ribeiro on what it means to be picked to wear Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra