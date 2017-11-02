New designers slay their SA Fashion Week debut

New makers of trendy clothes take to the ramp under the knowledgeable guardianship of Lucilla Booyzen - founder and director of the SAFW - and her expert team of curators.

These hopefuls get bestowed with more than an opportunity to have their clothing met with oohs and aahs from a front row laden with industry insiders and possible consumers.

A sense of business acumen is imparted to these young designers through a 21-step business of fashion education programme.

It's an innovative strategy, furnished with mentorship platforms from design to retail with the goal of exposing talent to a network of collaborators, manufacturers and textile businesses.