Best & worst dressed celebs at the SA Style Awards 2017

Expert fashionmongers, celebs and trendy up-and-comers alike flocked to the SA Style Awards in Joburg last night. Here's who hit a bullseye with their outfit choice — and who missed the mark

06 November 2017 - 16:01 By Paula Andropoulos
Thembisa Mdoda at the SA Style Awards 2017 in Sandton, Joburg.
Image: Instagram/theodorahzulu

WORST DRESSED

THEMBISA MDODA

The South African actress is gorgeous and talented, but this multi-tiered, blue ombre, bow-topped creation was the kind of hit-and-miss outfit that you’ll either love or hate — and we can’t help but feel that it didn’t do her justice.

KEABY MASHUGANE

This stiff, strange Quiteria & George dress looks like a set piece from The Little Mermaid.

ZURAIDA JARDINE

Zuraida Jardine’s black, sheer-legged one-piece by Anel Botha doesn’t know exactly what it is — and neither do we.

BEST DRESSED

AYANDA THABETHE

Reliably gorgeous, TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe took home the award for the Most Stylish Media Personality.

While we feel that her floor length, dusty pink Gert-Johan Coetzee dress could’ve done with some additional tailoring, the intricate floral bodice was eye-catching and unique.

Her timelessly elegant hair and makeup choices offset the spectacle of her sweeping gown beautifully.

LOOTLOVE

Radio personality Luthando 'LootLove' Shosha took home the Most Innovative Style award last night, and looked enviably cool in a crisp, white, multi-layered dress by local label Rubicon.

It’s challenging to wear a long white dress without looking incongruously bridal, but the contemporary cut of this creation effectively undercut this association, while the asymmetrical floral embellishments added an interesting element of summery complexity.

CLARE WIESE-WENTZEL

KykNET presented Clare Wiese-Wentzel is officially slated as The Next Big Thing, and has the Style Award to prove it.

We liked her dark, sultry, armored aesthetic, which stood out from the pastel palette that dominated the awards. That said, she could’ve been more innovative in the hair and makeup departments.

