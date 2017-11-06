Fashion means very different things to men & women

Men now think that moving on from wearing chinos and ugly Bronx shoes means that they are evolved in fashion.

Yes, to the fact that you all realise that skinny suits with sneakers don't make a fashionable man. So, when it comes to fashion, can men just accept that women know best and keep it moving?

I thank you all in the name of Beyoncé.

FOR MEN, ANY LOOK IS A WINNER: JASON MYKL SNYMAN

I've never seen a fashion model smile. It's just not, as they say on the catwalk, de rigueur.

That's right; I know some fancy French words. You've got to know a little about something before you're allowed to make fun of it.