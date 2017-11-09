African designer finds his niche in the Middle East

Nigerian designer Wekafore Maniu Jibril was born into an appreciation of craftsmanship. With her father an architect, a mother who is a textile manufacturer and a grandfather who was a tailor in Ogori village, it's not surprising he made fashion a permanent part of his life.

He moved to the UAE with his family when their home was destroyed by a fire.

Facing racial discrimination and familial financial difficulties, he never lost the memories he had of learning basic stitching from his father and spending time helping his mother in her workshop.

A ''By Wekafore" imprint was launched in 2013 with a capsule collection titled ''Welcome to Black", produced in Dubai.

The brand pays homage to his grandfather's work.

His grandfather died in the village of his birth without being able to witness the work of his creative grandson.

Working with a team of creatives from Kiev in the Ukraine who took an interest in the story behind the brand, Maniu Jibril has managed to build his product.