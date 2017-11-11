When in Rome, have a whiff of Bulgari
Sharon Armstrong recently flew to Rome for the launch of Bulgari's latest fragrance, Goldea, The Roman Night. These are some highlights from a rather enviable day
12 November 2017 - 00:00
Sharon Armstrong recently flew to Rome for the launch of Bulgari's latest fragrance, Goldea The Roman Night. These are some highlights from a rather enviable day.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE