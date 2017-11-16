Fashion & Beauty

Pharrell Williams's Adidas collection takes inspiration from hiking culture

16 November 2017 - 14:27 By CHRISTA DEE
Adidas Hu-5s from Pharrell Williams's new collection.
Adidas Hu-5s from Pharrell Williams's new collection.
Image: Supplied

The latest addition to the Hu series created in collaboration by Pharrell Williams and Adidas Originals launched this week. Their Statement and Inline collections drew design inspiration from the 1980s and 1990s, and from the influence of Los Angeles's hiking culture.

A connection to previous designs in the Hu series provides a familiar thread, indicative of the Pharrell touch. The emphasis is on retro outdoor aesthetics with playful accents, combined with weather-ready protection, which makes this collection one for sportswear fanatics, sporty teens and future health enthusiasts looking to add some colour to their wardrobe.

This latest offering features head-to-toe items in yellows, greens, pinks and purples with subtle graphics and striking contrasts.

Basics such as T-shirts, hiking leggings and a tank top are complemented by outer wear garments including a hooded sweat, gilet and 3L jacket.

The footwear design - the popular Hu NMD silhouette by Adidas Originals and Pharrell Williams - returns, this time reincarnated as a hiker's fantasy: the Hu NMD TR.

The original Primeknit construction and cage stabiliser make an appearance atop NMD Boost tooling for comfort and support. The original outside is replaced with a sawtooth tooling, providing extra grip. - bubblegumclub.co.za

This article was originally published in The Times

