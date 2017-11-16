Tlale's protégé lauches range that accentuates a woman's 'power & vulnerability'

"As much as the fashion industry is over-saturated in Johannesburg, I still thought it was the best place to position my business on the market," he explains.

"It's more fast-paced this side, and it motivates you to work harder. Durban is beautiful, but I learnt early on that there isn't much of a market for the kind of work I do there. Even when I was still in Durban, I had more traction in Johannesburg than I ever did there."

Over the next couple of months, the focus for Velase is on further expanding the brand's retail footprint, and he has already set out to establish an online retail presence through a store launching next month. Currently, his designs are available for purchase at flaircollections.com.

Velase says the biggest challenge while trying to establish his company has been the lack of capital and other resources.

"It's something that derails many emerging fashion brands like mine. The lack of ongoing business mentorship has been another big challenge, but I've learnt the importance of staying on course. This is not a race. Every day is an opportunity for me to acquire new knowledge in order to propel my business forward. I always look for ways to forge through the challenges and I'm proud of the progress I've made so far."