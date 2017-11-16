Wooden handbags creator Inga Gubeka adds leather to his repertoire

Inga Gubeka is already known in design circles as the creator of the wooden handbag brand Indalo Décor, which has long appealed to ''cool-kid" millennials who love to be Instagrammed carrying these edgy fashion pieces. The young, entrepreneurial designer has now left Indalo Décor to create a new line of handbags called Inga Atelier.

"Inga Atelier is a brand registered with a new company, Superior Africa Brands, which is the brainchild of my wife, Michelle, and of my friends Buhle Lekokotla and Mxolisi Nene, so it's 100% owned by young, black people," said Gubeka.

Soft leathers, simple shapes and a minimalist yet elegant finish are what Inga Atelier represents.

"Inga Atelier fashionably fuses technology with wooden and leather accessories.

"It's a bit of a departure from my previous work, but I've incorporated a bit of what I'm known for - fusing wood with some leather to give it a modern touch," said Gubeka.