Beyoncé's beauty guru on the makeup mistakes everybody makes

That said, the placement of the highlighter is key. "You never want to have any kind of shine in front of the cheeks; it always makes your foundation look like you've had it on for 30 hours," he says. "So mattify the T-Zone, shine up the sides, shine up the cheek bones and maybe the top of the lip before you put on your lipstick.”

MISTAKE 3: APPLYING FOUNDATION BEFORE DOING A SMOKEY EYE

It's inevitable that while you're doing a smokey eye some of the shadow will fall down onto your cheeks and you'll have to do a bit of a clean up. That's why Sir John recommends doing your eyes first, then the rest of your makeup.

Here's his formula for doing the ultimate smokey eye:

"Start with an eye kohl first. Smudge it all over the lid and under the bottom and smoke it out. Blend, blend, blend with a brush that has no product on it, so you're blending into invisible nothingness. This will give you the most beautiful fade job, which you can't always get with powder.

"Then tap your powder on to give you the most beautiful gradation of colour.

"After you're done with that, take a cotton bud soaked with a bit of water-based makeup remover and take away anything that fell down.

"Lastly, go in with concealer and foundation."

MISTAKE 4: HIDING YOUR NATURAL BEAUTY

"Nowadays we want to see freckles and we want to see pores – that’s kind of cool and sexy," says Sir John. "[So] give yourself coverage where you need and sheer it out everywhere else."

He reckons we should all brush up on our skincare knowledge because, for instance, by taking a holistic approach to your diet, you'll have much better skin. This will give you the confidence to "use less foundation and to embrace the translucent or luminising properties in your makeup".