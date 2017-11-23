10 golden rules for clothes shopping that'll banish buyer's remorse

It's mid-summer. The holiday clothes are in the shops, we're buying for the party season and know what we need. What could possibly go wrong? Lots, as it happens.

These are the lessons we still haven't learnt about fashion:

1. Do not copy the magazine fashion assistant

Nuff said.

2. Respect your heel height limit

1.2cm is the difference between "Ok, fine" and "I can't walk". They felt fine in the shop. Seriously?

3. You can be too rich

If you're dressed in Gucci or Louis Vuitton daily people will start wondering which cabinet minister you've helped to reshuffle.

4. You can be too thin

And you can have too much black.or navy, white and grey.