More bang for your buck: shop for cool vintage clothes on Instagram
The aim of Swift Thrift ZA is to allow people to curate their own style for an affordable price, says founder Joseph Ntahilaja
Electric shades morph into athletic leisure ensembles; iconic tennis-court green is juxtaposed with eclectic sportswear hues peppered with colour blocks ...
The young founder of online vintage thrift store Swift Thrift and collaborator in Chaf Kozy, Joseph Ntahilaja, describes the creative collective as "a group of friends who are involved in different forms of art.
Collaborating on projects together is easy because of our skill set and chemistry. There's a lot happening among young people in this city and we're happy to be around for it."
The Chaf Kozy lookbook showcases multiple styles to inspire you to create a unique look.
The Johannesburg-based group comprises an actor, model, stylist, musician, graphic artist and skater, who all draw on their individual talents to contribute to the project. They are Ntahilaja, Aj Cullinan, Phil Baloyi, Thato Molotsi, Paul Bapetel and Gunch the Youth.
"For all of us, this last year was our first year out of high school. As we all know, what follows after high school is usually period of self-discovery and trying to find your niche. Fortunately everyone in the group has their own artistic and cultural niche," says Ntahilaja.
Ntahilaja has siphoned profit from an alternative income generator to fund this passion project.
"Luckily this year I got into the modeling industry and I'd save up the money I'd take from there until I had enough money to get everything started," he says.
Part of the mandate for creating Swift Thrift ZA was to make style accessible.
A lot of people have a fashion sense but can't afford to live up to it. 'Thrifting' gets rid of these barriers by making the clothing more affordableJoseph Ntahilaja, founder of Swift Thrift ZA
"A lot of people have a fashion sense but can't afford to live up to it. 'Thrifting' gets rid of these barriers by making the clothing more affordable.
"Thrifting is an important tool to have in a society like South Africa where the masses can't afford retail clothing. What we aim for at Swift Thrift ZA is to allow people to curate their own style for an affordable price." - bubblegumclub.co.za
• This article was originally published in The Times
