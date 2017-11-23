More bang for your buck: shop for cool vintage clothes on Instagram

Electric shades morph into athletic leisure ensembles; iconic tennis-court green is juxtaposed with eclectic sportswear hues peppered with colour blocks ...

The young founder of online vintage thrift store Swift Thrift and collaborator in Chaf Kozy, Joseph Ntahilaja, describes the creative collective as "a group of friends who are involved in different forms of art.

Collaborating on projects together is easy because of our skill set and chemistry. There's a lot happening among young people in this city and we're happy to be around for it."

The Chaf Kozy lookbook showcases multiple styles to inspire you to create a unique look.

The Johannesburg-based group comprises an actor, model, stylist, musician, graphic artist and skater, who all draw on their individual talents to contribute to the project. They are Ntahilaja, Aj Cullinan, Phil Baloyi, Thato Molotsi, Paul Bapetel and Gunch the Youth.

"For all of us, this last year was our first year out of high school. As we all know, what follows after high school is usually period of self-discovery and trying to find your niche. Fortunately everyone in the group has their own artistic and cultural niche," says Ntahilaja.

Ntahilaja has siphoned profit from an alternative income generator to fund this passion project.