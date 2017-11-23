Fashion & Beauty

Spree's Spring/Summer collection gets a nod from the cool kids

23 November 2017 - 10:51 By Staff reporter
The Tin Factory in Joburg provides a funky urban backdrop for the Summer On My Skyline event.
Image: Simon Deine/SDR

Last week spree.co.za, one of South Africa's leading online fashion retailers, impressed Jozi fashionistas with a choreographed high-energy fashion show, with key pieces from their Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

The Tin Factory in Kramerville, a warehouse-style space, provided a funky urban backdrop for the Summer On My Skyline event, with models styled in the hottest pieces from the collection, including everything from feminine frills to sexy swimwear.

Inspired by the vibe of Joburg's streets, Spree creative director Chris Viljoen and fashion producer Deon Redman captured this infectious energy for the show.

"Summer campaigns are always shot at the coast, on the beach, or around a pool. We wanted to do things a little differently this season and keep summer in the city. We were inspired by the colour and vibrancy of Joburg's streets. The city has a fashion heartbeat like no other!" said Viljoen.

An array of models appeared on the stage with Joburg scenes as a backdrop, while DJ Ms Cosmo's played the hippest beats and posed on a raised revolving platform, allowing the audience to form a crowd around the fashion installation and capture the moment on their phones for instant social media kudos. Hip-hop dancers hyped up the audience mid-show.

In addition to the show, some of the country's top fashion and street-style photographers - including Cedric Nzaka, Austin Malema, Niquita Bento and Jeffrey Rikhotso - were on hand to shoot portraits.

Guests  played in four ''trend pods" styled to celebrate the collection and the season's trends: 

The colour-block pod.
Image: Jeffrey Rikhotso

1. THE COLOUR-BLOCK POD

Photographer Jeffrey Rikhotso shot guests in a colour-block pod — modern with a wink to the 1980s.

The ruffles and frills pod.
Image: Niquita Bento

2. THE RUFFLES AND FRILLS POD

For the ruffle trend that's huge this summer, a swing was suspended from ruffles and surrounded by even more ruffles, making for a photo op with major flair.

Who better to capture this modern take on confident feminine dressing than Niquita Bento?

The Index pod.
Image: Cedric Nzaka

3. THE INDEX POD

Fluorescent tubes lined an inky black background wall. The Index pod was inspired by the neon light design of this site’s premium sneaker brand destination by the same name. Cedric Nzaka shot this scene.

The elevator pod.
Image: Austin Malema

 4. THE ELEVATOR POD

Guests got to mingle with the astronaut from the #SummerOnMySkyline commercial, sharing his elevator-to-rooftop style and having the moment captured by Austin Malema.

"We love Johannesburg! After the success of our last two fashion experiences, we've set the bar high so we wanted to ensure we continued to wow Spree guests. The fashion experience offered a vibrant, interactive way to play with summer trends, view the Spree SS17 collection and have fun. After all, that's what fashion is all about!" said Viljoen. 

