Spree's Spring/Summer collection gets a nod from the cool kids

Last week spree.co.za, one of South Africa's leading online fashion retailers, impressed Jozi fashionistas with a choreographed high-energy fashion show, with key pieces from their Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

The Tin Factory in Kramerville, a warehouse-style space, provided a funky urban backdrop for the Summer On My Skyline event, with models styled in the hottest pieces from the collection, including everything from feminine frills to sexy swimwear.

Inspired by the vibe of Joburg's streets, Spree creative director Chris Viljoen and fashion producer Deon Redman captured this infectious energy for the show.

"Summer campaigns are always shot at the coast, on the beach, or around a pool. We wanted to do things a little differently this season and keep summer in the city. We were inspired by the colour and vibrancy of Joburg's streets. The city has a fashion heartbeat like no other!" said Viljoen.

An array of models appeared on the stage with Joburg scenes as a backdrop, while DJ Ms Cosmo's played the hippest beats and posed on a raised revolving platform, allowing the audience to form a crowd around the fashion installation and capture the moment on their phones for instant social media kudos. Hip-hop dancers hyped up the audience mid-show.

In addition to the show, some of the country's top fashion and street-style photographers - including Cedric Nzaka, Austin Malema, Niquita Bento and Jeffrey Rikhotso - were on hand to shoot portraits.

Guests played in four ''trend pods" styled to celebrate the collection and the season's trends: