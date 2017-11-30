Make-up for men no longer taboo
Men's make-up counters could be a reality within five years, the UK boss of L'Oreal has said, as it is no longer a taboo for the "selfie generation".
Vismay Sharma said demand for make-up was growing fast among men and male-targeted counters could be a reality in "five to seven years".
He said: "Today you have a very small proportion of men who want to use make-up products, but that proportion is growing and it will continue to grow.
"I think its just awareness. Two things are happening: men know they can use make-up, and they know what it does when you use it.
"The second thing is that the taboos are going, so between my generation and my son's generation the taboos are very different.
"Is the trend going to go towards bold colours or more subtle? I don't know. But what I do know is we are listening carefully to consumers and what they want."
Online retailer ASOS has launched a male-only beauty range from MMUK, which includes a concealer, a beard- and brow-filler and mascara.
Alex Dalley, co-founder of MMUK, said: "We hope that this move places make-up for men on the radars of thousands of guys out there who simply want to look their best every day."
At the higher end of the market, Tom Ford has launched a small collection of male grooming products, including an eyebrow maintenance kit and a concealer set.
Make-up artists, who usually only cater for women, are also starting to post tutorials specifically for men on their websites.
Charlotte Tilbury's website reads: "I get so many requests from men asking how they too can benefit from the power of skincare and make-up products."
Last year Gary Thompson, 26, a beauty blogger, became the first man to star in a make-up advert - for L'Oreal's True Match Foundation.
He said: "I think we've come far with accepting men wearing make-up.
"If you look at it five years ago, if you thought of men wearing make-up you'd think of extreme sparkly eyeshadow, but today it doesn't have to be like that.
"You could wear a good foundation, a good contour, a natural base and it doesn't have to be extreme."
• This article was originally published in The Times.
