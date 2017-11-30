Make-up for men no longer taboo

Men's make-up counters could be a reality within five years, the UK boss of L'Oreal has said, as it is no longer a taboo for the "selfie generation".

Vismay Sharma said demand for make-up was growing fast among men and male-targeted counters could be a reality in "five to seven years".

He said: "Today you have a very small proportion of men who want to use make-up products, but that proportion is growing and it will continue to grow.

"I think its just awareness. Two things are happening: men know they can use make-up, and they know what it does when you use it.

"The second thing is that the taboos are going, so between my generation and my son's generation the taboos are very different.

"Is the trend going to go towards bold colours or more subtle? I don't know. But what I do know is we are listening carefully to consumers and what they want."