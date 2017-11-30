Sisters sew up market gap with online modestwear shop

Sabiha Badsha has always loved beautiful things - luxe textures, dainty details, clever design.

Little wonder then that, over the years, she's gone from being an avid fashion consumer to becoming one of its most promising producers.

Badsha co-owns Haya Collective, a local online boutique for sartorially-minded women who prefer their hems floor-length.

''We describe our ideal customer as 'the modern modest dresser'," says Badsha, who herself covers up to express her faith.

''She's a fashion-conscious woman, who prefers loose tailoring and more covering. She's a contemporary woman who enjoys dressing conservatively, with more moderate fits and cuts.

"While modest dressing is often associated with religious observance, we are selling to women from all backgrounds and lifestyles."