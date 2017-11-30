Subverting cultural appropriation, one slogan t-shirt at a time

Officially launched on Instagram in September, Jungli is run by Leila Khan and La'eeqa Mosamin in Cape Town.

With hand-made products from tassel earrings to coin chokers, T-shirts and bright yellow sweatshirts bearing slogans such as "No to apartheid", the brand has a powerful message.

The launch of Jungli required almost a year of planning and design experimentation. It began as a side hustle to earn money. They'd witnessed multiple white-owned businesses profiting off culturally appropriated jewellery and T-shirts printed with white feminist slogans as well as slogans appropriated from black women.

"We thought we might as well be the ones to make money from designs and fabrics derived from our own cultures and give people the option to buy less problematic T-shirts with strong political statements," they say.

Before joining forces the duo designed and created jewellery in their private capacities as hobbyists.

Currently studying law, they've expanded their craft with their Jungli collaboration. Khan expresses her creativity in drawing, painting and print making - skills she's built on since school and later at the Peter Clarke Art Centre, and continues to teach herself.