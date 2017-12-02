Trending
Blue shadow is back! How to do a trendy 'aquatic eyes' makeup look
03 December 2017 - 00:00
In previous seasons, they were called "pop eyes" and "David Bowie eyes". On the Spring/Summer 2018 runways they were dubbed "aquatic eyes". But whatever you call this makeup trend, one thing is certain: it's the perfect glam party look.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE