Beauty products can have seriously ugly side-effects

It's becoming a habit for people to check the ingredients of the products they put inside their bodies, but very few check the ingredients of products they put on them.

Shampoos, moisturisers, sun screens, body lotions, serums, lipsticks, foundations, deodorants, foam washes, conditioners, toners and blushers - how many people ever look at what these products contain?

Plaster a respected brand name onto the product and who cares what's in the small print on that irritating piece of paper you instantly throw away after buying your latest wrinkle reducing cream?

And, if you do scrutinise the label, how many people know what ethanolamines or parabens or polyethylene glycol (PEG compounds), along with a host of other ingredients, are and what they do to our bodies?