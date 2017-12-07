Fashion & Beauty

Designer Sindiso Khumalo's fashion label is about more than just clothes

07 December 2017 - 12:58 By Christa Dee
Sandiso Khumalo's SS18 collection is perfect for the long, hot summer.
Sandiso Khumalo's SS18 collection is perfect for the long, hot summer.
Image: Jonathan Kope

Tropical prints for flowing satin frocks. Multicoloured striped jumpsuits with delicate ruffle sleeves. Summer will definitely appreciate being greeted by women in the Sindiso Khumalo SS18 collection, called Inanda.

Before completing her Masters in Design for Textile Futures, Khumalo studied architecture at the University of Cape Town and worked at the offices of architect David Adjaye in London.

Her background in architecture is the seam that ties together the inspiration she draws from her rich Zulu and Ndebele culture, as well as the Bauhaus and Memphis movements that inspire her.

Khumalo's debut SS13 collection showcased at the Elle Magazine Rising Star competition in 2012 and catapulted her into the fashion world's eye.

Stretching her production and design process between South Africa and the UK hasn't only allowed for a larger consumer base, but has also opened up the exponential growth of her eponymous label.

"I believe fashion can become an empowering agent by creating positive economic activities in otherwise marginalised parts of the world," Khumalo said.

Producing her textiles in a sustainable manner is a major part of her design process. This includes working with NGOs in South Africa to develop sustainable textiles, making her label more than just about clothes. - Bubblegumclub.co.za

• Sandiso Khumalo's clothes are stocked in Milan, Catania, Ravenna and Seregno in Italy, and at Luminance in Johannesburg and Merchants on Long in Cape Town. To view the full collection see sindisokhumalo.com

• This article was originally published in The Times.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Sisters sew up market gap with online modestwear shop

Having struggled to find fashion-forward modestwear in regular shops, Sabiha and Sameera Badsha decided to launch their own online store, Haya ...
Lifestyle
7 days ago

Stylish local fabric range has a real feel-good factor

Model Zwelisha Giampietri swings her little mustard and red protea skirt for the camera, a trendy cape thrown over her shoulders.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Banana Republic collaborates with local textile designers to create fresh summer prints

US company Piece & Co helps local women's cooperative hit pay dirt
Lifestyle
3 months ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Eminem reveals major stars on new album 'Revival' - due December 15 Lifestyle
  2. The war against outdated beauty ideals is far from won Lifestyle
  3. Why Black Twitter can't get enough of Britain's next royal Lifestyle
  4. Where to buy the best mince pies this Christmas Food
  5. I went broke during this: Cassper on his #FillUpFNB Stadium concert Lifestyle

Latest Videos

California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
X