Designer Sindiso Khumalo's fashion label is about more than just clothes

Tropical prints for flowing satin frocks. Multicoloured striped jumpsuits with delicate ruffle sleeves. Summer will definitely appreciate being greeted by women in the Sindiso Khumalo SS18 collection, called Inanda.

Before completing her Masters in Design for Textile Futures, Khumalo studied architecture at the University of Cape Town and worked at the offices of architect David Adjaye in London.

Her background in architecture is the seam that ties together the inspiration she draws from her rich Zulu and Ndebele culture, as well as the Bauhaus and Memphis movements that inspire her.

Khumalo's debut SS13 collection showcased at the Elle Magazine Rising Star competition in 2012 and catapulted her into the fashion world's eye.

Stretching her production and design process between South Africa and the UK hasn't only allowed for a larger consumer base, but has also opened up the exponential growth of her eponymous label.

"I believe fashion can become an empowering agent by creating positive economic activities in otherwise marginalised parts of the world," Khumalo said.

Producing her textiles in a sustainable manner is a major part of her design process. This includes working with NGOs in South Africa to develop sustainable textiles, making her label more than just about clothes. - Bubblegumclub.co.za

• Sandiso Khumalo's clothes are stocked in Milan, Catania, Ravenna and Seregno in Italy, and at Luminance in Johannesburg and Merchants on Long in Cape Town. To view the full collection see sindisokhumalo.com

• This article was originally published in The Times.