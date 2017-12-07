Vintage boutique keeps the 'leather & chains' scene alive in Jozi

A hidden gem in Johannesburg is also a tribute to the history of South Africa's punk and alternative scene.

Recently moved down the road from Jan Smuts Avenue in Rosebank to just past Hyde Park Corner, the Add-Vintage entrance is surrounded by a leather garment display.

Walk inside and the smell of leather engulfs you. If you're lucky you'll see a black man on a chrome bike, complete with dangling tassels, outside the entrance. Mike Leather, the owner of Add-Vintage, calls himself a "punk rock machine on two wheels".

One wall of the shop houses a beautiful collection of white cowboy leather boots and, if you explore deeper, you'll find leather bondage gear, a skull helmet and lots of metal stud jewellery.