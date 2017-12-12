Fashion & Beauty

SA's top spots for a pamper session, according to the World Spa Awards

12 December 2017 - 11:24 By AFP Relaxnews
Mix spa treatments with hiking, biking and wildlife at Karkloof Safari Spa.
Image: Chris Allen Photography

The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, USA, which features an all-over body exfoliation treatment that uses diamond dust, has been named the world's best hotel spa at the World Spa Awards. 

Held in conjunction with the World Travel Awards, which bills itself as the Oscars of the travel world, the world's best spa destinations, resorts and beauty salons were recognised over the weekend at a gala event in Vietnam. 

Meanwhile, Morocco was named the world's best overall spa destination for its hammam heritage, where steam rooms play an important part of the local culture and lifestyle, offering exfoliating and massage treatments, and a gathering place to catch up with friends and family.

Local spas took top honours in the Africa category with The Saxon Spa at Saxon Hotel Villas & Spa in Johannesburg being named Africa's Best Hotel Spa, and the One&Only Spa at the One&Only Cape Town being named Africa's Best Resort Spa.

Both spas scooped up the same awards in the South Africa category, with Karkloof Safari Spa being named SA's Best Safari Spa.

Additional reporting staff reporter.

