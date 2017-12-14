Liz Valentina's colourful outlook on life is reflected in her fashion designs

Their fictional land was created with the idea that "all things must be colour and crazy", Achadinha says.

The title of their work is Splash of the Southern, conveying ideas about water in movement and referring back to the natural elements that inspired the designs.

Valentina always wanted to be a designer and, after she gained some experience through various internships, she decided to make her passion her career.

Her graduate show collection is a party of colour inspired by 1970s fashion and Salvador Dali. She created all of the lobster and jelly fish jewellery and styled her models with headpieces and pompoms by Crystal Birch. "I have a very fun and colourful outlook on life," she says.

Her use of frills is motivated by a desire to emphasise movement and her patterns are inspired by her favourite food, sushi, and her favourite object in nature, the rainbow.

An obsession with Alessandro Michelle and his recent work with Gucci is revealed in the boldness of the shoot. Duchess satin and chiffon are her favourite fabrics.

Achadinha is a student of film production at AFDA in Cape Town and began her experiments with photography in her final year of study. Her work traverses fashion, street style, documentary and travel. - bubblegumclub.co.za

