Men in skirts: gender-fluid fashion is no longer a novelty

GENDER-FLUID FASHION IS INFLUENCED BY RADICAL SOCIAL ACTIVISM: JERRI MOKGOFE

Mokgofe is a blogger (According to Jerri), stylist and trendsetter

Gender-neutral fashion is mainly influenced by the LGBTIQA community and the fact that we're going through a ''wokeness" period and radical social activism.

The basis of the gender-neutral movement is driven by the need to educate those who are not aware of the issues involved with navigating the gender spectrum.

We went through the phase of embracing and educating on various fashion lifestyle trends based on the intersection of gender and sexuality. Take for example in the 1990s when the hot topic was the metrosexual man. The underlying message was that metrosexual men like David Beckham are not necessarily homosexual because they care about how they look.

Currently, transgenderism is the hot topic in fashion which leads to a discussion of gender identity and sexuality.