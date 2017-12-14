Why 'power' and 'woke' were the most-used fashion words this year

‘Power' was the most-used fashion word of 2017, according to new data from Lyst.

The global fashion search platform has analysed more than 30,000 online editorial articles published throughout the year across 100 online fashion and lifestyle publications.

The articles were broken down into their individual component words, with Lyst using sentiment analysis modelling to build a scale of the most important words of the year, excluding brand names.

‘Power' came out on top, followed by the term ‘woke', suggesting that the feminist and politically-charged fashions seen on the catwalks over the course of 2017, presented by designers including Dior and Prabal Gurung, made a strong impression.