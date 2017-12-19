Fashion & Beauty

All hail the model crowned queen of social media in 2017

19 December 2017 - 12:50 By AFP Relaxnews
Image: AFP PHOTO/VALERY HACHE

As a gauge of popularity and influence in the fashion world, designers and labels increasingly use social networks to help choose their brand ambassadors and select models to present their collections in Fashion Week shows.

For 2017, Kendall Jenner is the undisputed queen of social media with more than 120 million followers.

Here are the top 10 currently active models with the most followers on social media:

1. Kendall Jenner: 126.13 million followers - 84.8 million on Instagram; 25.3 million on Twitter; 16.03 million on Facebook.
Image: AFP/Angela Weiss
2. Cara Delevingne: 56.9 million followers - 40.7 million on Instagram, 10 million on Twitter; 6.2 million on Facebook.
Image: AFP/Angela Weiss
3. Gigi Hadid: 48.47 million followers - 36.7 million on Instagram; 7.57 million on Twitter; 4.2 million on Facebook.
Image: AFP/Daniel Leal-Olivas
4. Miranda Kerr: 25.34 million followers - 5.54 million on Twitter; 8.2 million on Facebook.
Image: AFP/Lilly Lawrence
5. Gisele Bündchen: 24.54 million followers - 13.5 million on Instagram; 4.84 million on Twitter; 6.2 million on Facebook.
Image: AFP/Angela Weiss
6. Chrissy Teigen: 23.6 million followers - 15 million on Instagram; 8.6 million on Twitter.
Image: AFP/Valerie Macon
7. Emily Ratajkowski: 22.71 million followers - 15.6 million on Instagram; 1.12 million on Twitter; 5.99 million on Facebook.
Image: AFP/Alberto Pizzoli
8. Adriana Lima: 20.68 million followers - 11.4 million on Instagram; 2.88 million on Twitter; 6.4 million on Facebook.
Image: AFP/Loic Venance
9. Irina Shayk: 17.42 million followers - 9.3 million on Instagram; 717,000 on Twitter; 7.4 million on Facebook.
Image: AFP/Alberto Pizzoli
10. Bella Hadid: 16.62 million followers - 15.7 million on Instagram; 920,000 on Twitter.
Image: AFP/Valerie Macon

