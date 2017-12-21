R409m ring & other jewels that smashed auction records in 2017

Sotheby's took a total of $551.3-million (over R7-billion) worldwide - thanks in part to selling four of the five most expensive jewels ever offered at auction.

The company's highlights reel for 2017 includes setting several records, including the world auction record for any diamond or gemstone, thanks to the sale of 'The CTF Pink Star'.

The 59.60-carat diamond made headlines around the globe when it sold for an eye-watering $71.2-million (R906-million) at auction in Hong Kong in April.

It also set a world auction record for earrings, with diamond pieces 'The Memory of Autumn Leaves' and 'The Dream of Autumn Leaves' fetching $57.4-million (R730-million) in Geneva in May.