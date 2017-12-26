2017's top 5 memorable moments in local fashion

1. THE LAUNCH OF WOOLWORTHS STYLE BY SA

The launch of Woolworths Style by SA – a series of capsule collections by local designers – was a game-changer for the South African fashion industry.

Not only do these capsule collections support and promote local designers like Rich Mnisi, Thebe Magugu, Selfi and Maria McCloy, they also make buying local, a fashionable and affordable option for consumers – what’s not to love?