2017's top 5 memorable moments in local fashion

As the year draws to a close, we take a look at some of the great feats of the SA fashion industry

27 December 2017 - 00:00 By Nothemba Mkhondo
A Style by SA design.
Image: SDR Photo

1. THE LAUNCH OF WOOLWORTHS STYLE BY SA

The launch of Woolworths Style by SA – a series of capsule collections by local designers – was a game-changer for the South African fashion industry. 

Not only do these capsule collections support and promote local designers like Rich Mnisi, Thebe Magugu, Selfi and Maria McCloy, they also make buying local, a fashionable and affordable option for consumers – what’s not to love?

Lifestyle
2 months ago
A Thebe Magugu design.
Image: SDR Photo

2. THEBE MAGUGU’S DEBUT SOLO OUTING

Designer Thebe Magugu has been one to watch since his first runway appearence in 2015 as part of the AFI Fastrack programme. 

He presented his first solo collection earlier this year and exceeded expectations with an amazing debut. This was followed with another standout solo show and numerous capsule collections for Woolworths Style by SA. As result, he's made a name for himself as one of the best young, local designers to wear this year.

A Ruff Tung design.
Image: SDR Photo

3. RUFF TUNG CELEBRATING DIVERSITY ON THE RUNWAY

Diversity in the fashion industry has been a hotly debated issue in the last few years, so bravo to Ruff Tung for leading the charge for body positivity in South Africa. 

The brand included plus-size models in the mix for their Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Joburg 2017 show.

"The Ruff Tung INCLUSIVE collection enables all women to shop the same fashion experience, regardless of size. Our ethos is now simple: if you love the Ruff Tung aesthetic, then welcome to our world of fashion," say designers Bridget Pickering and Ludwig Bausch.

Ruff Tung is ahead of the curve when it comes to plus-size fashion

Designers Bridget Pickering and Ludwig Bausch of Ruff Tang are leading the charge for body positivity in the SA fashion industry. They tell us more ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago
A Fabiani design.
Image: SDR Photo

4. FABIANI LAUNCH WOMENSWEAR

Well-known menswear brand, Fabiani, surprised audiences at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week by showing a dedicated womenswear collection designed by acclaimed local designer, Warrick Gautier.

This womenswear collection marked the beginning of a new era for Fabiani, which has focused exclusively on menswear for the last 40 years.

A Marianne Fassler design.
Image: SDR Photo

5. MARIANNE FASSLER’S MEMORABLE COLLECTION

As far as memorable shows go, Marianne Fassler’s Resort 2017/18 collection was one of the standouts. Her collection of ultra-wearable summer silhouettes was brought to life with abstract animal motifs, bright contrasting checks, bold painterly stripes and floral embroidery.

