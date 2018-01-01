5 simple resolutions our beauty editor wants you to make in 2018

2. GET SERIOUS ABOUT RETINOL

Retinol's long been the secret skincare weapon of beauty editors everywhere and it’s time you get in the know. This powerful skincare ingredient is used to treat dullness and pigmentation, and boosts collagen production too.

Invest in a product that has an encapsulated retinol formula to avoid any sensitivity when your skin is exposed to sun, and combine it with a vitamin C antioxidant serum or moisturiser – you'll soon see the results!

3. FIND YOUR POWER RED LIPSTICK

It may sound like a cliché, but a great red lipstick truly is a confidence-boosting essential that all women should have in their beauty arsenal.

To find your signature shade, experiment with different hues that'll complement your complexion:

If your skin has a warm or yellow undertone, try red shades with a more orange tint.

If your skin has a red or pink undertone, try a red with a bluish undertone.

4. CLEAN YOUR MAKE-UP BRUSHES REGULARLY

Let’s be honest, no one likes to clean their make-up brushes as its a tedious chore – and one that's seldom top of mind. That said, the reality is that dirty brushes create a breeding ground for bacteria and using them causes breakouts and can even take your skincare journey a few steps back.