5 simple resolutions our beauty editor wants you to make in 2018
It's time to ditch those bad make-up and skincare habits and adopt some new good ones, says Sunday Times beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi
1. MAKE MASKING A RITUAL
It's time to stop considering face masks a once-in-a-while pamper treat and make them a regular part of your skincare regime.
Masking once a week will allow you to treat some of your skin concerns at home, saving you cash as you'll cut down on the number of professional facials you need.
From anti-ageing to moisturizing, there's a mask for everything – so get masking!
2. GET SERIOUS ABOUT RETINOL
Retinol's long been the secret skincare weapon of beauty editors everywhere and it’s time you get in the know. This powerful skincare ingredient is used to treat dullness and pigmentation, and boosts collagen production too.
Invest in a product that has an encapsulated retinol formula to avoid any sensitivity when your skin is exposed to sun, and combine it with a vitamin C antioxidant serum or moisturiser – you'll soon see the results!
3. FIND YOUR POWER RED LIPSTICK
It may sound like a cliché, but a great red lipstick truly is a confidence-boosting essential that all women should have in their beauty arsenal.
To find your signature shade, experiment with different hues that'll complement your complexion:
- If your skin has a warm or yellow undertone, try red shades with a more orange tint.
- If your skin has a red or pink undertone, try a red with a bluish undertone.
4. CLEAN YOUR MAKE-UP BRUSHES REGULARLY
Let’s be honest, no one likes to clean their make-up brushes as its a tedious chore – and one that's seldom top of mind. That said, the reality is that dirty brushes create a breeding ground for bacteria and using them causes breakouts and can even take your skincare journey a few steps back.
Schedule this chore to coincide with your weekly face mask session; 'milking' a little shampoo or brush cleanser through the hairs of your brushes will get rid of all that make-up residue.
5. DON'T SKIP THAT EYE CREAM
Those youthful bright eyes won’t last forever unless you give your eye area a little TLC. From the age of 25, every woman should be using an eye cream or gel every day to improve circulation and keep the delicate skin around the eyes hydrated.
Go for eye creams with hyaluronic acid as an ingredient to intensely hydrate the skin and boost collagen production. Pat in lightly with your ring fingers or use a cooling metal rolling applicator to reduce puffiness and encourage circulation.
