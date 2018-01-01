Fashion & Beauty

What to wear to go from the beach to the bar without missing a beat

Five summer wardrobe staples that'll make that day-night switch effortless - all you'll need to do is change up your shoes and accessories

02 January 2018 - 00:00 By Nothemba Mkhondo
A maxi wrap dress is an easy day-to-night option.
A maxi wrap dress is an easy day-to-night option.
Image: Getty Images

The season of long sun-filled days spent at the beach followed by fun nights out on the town has arrived. 

Save time when getting dressed by wearing looks that can take you from the beach to the bar without missing a beat. 

The secret to doing so? Having a wardrobe of versatile staples that can easily be dressed up with a simple change of shoes and accessories. 

Here are five of the best day-to-night pieces to buy this summer:

1. MAXI WRAP DRESS

A wrap dress is a summer classic and a maxi length makes it that much more irresistible as a day-to-night option. Get playful with colour and print, and wrap your beach hair up in a matching headscarf before hitting the bar.

Culottes are a must this summer.
Culottes are a must this summer.
Image: Getty Images

2. CULOTTES

Shin-grazing culottes are a must-wear throughout the seasons. Don them to the beach instead of shorts, then team them with a crop top or t-shirt before heading to the bar.

Jumpsuits are irresistibly easy to wear.
Jumpsuits are irresistibly easy to wear.
Image: Getty Images

3. JUMPSUIT

Whether long or short in length, the jumpsuit is a wardrobe staple that's as comfortable as it is stylish. Wear it over your swimsuit when you arrive at the beach, then swap your flats for a pair of heels for a chic night-time look.

No summer wardrobe would be complete without a pair of denim shorts.
No summer wardrobe would be complete without a pair of denim shorts.
Image: Getty Images

4. DENIM SHORTS

Denim shorts are a beach must-have. Wear them over your costume during the day, the kick things up a notch in the evening by adding a long-length top and block heels.

 

Who doesn't love a flirty sundress?
Who doesn't love a flirty sundress?
Image: Getty Images

5. SHORT SWING DRESS

Breeze through the hot summer days in a crisp cotton swing dress, which can easily be glammed up at night with a pair of gladiator sandals and chunky accessories.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Beauty hacks to fake that sun-kissed glow

Skip the hours of basking in the sun and use cosmetics to get your skin glistening this summer
Lifestyle
17 days ago

Fashion e-zine: The Edit Holiday 17/18 is your guide to a stylish summer

Discover the latest fashion and beauty trends, get loads of holiday outfit inspiration and find the perfect podcast for your road trip in this issue ...
Lifestyle
23 days ago

Make a splash: 8 chic swimwear looks inspired by designer outfits

Up your poolside style game by pairing a catwalk-inspired swimsuit with the perfect sandles, sunnies and signature scent
Lifestyle
2 months ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Busy Trevor Noah switches to slow gear, island-style Lifestyle
  2. In memoriam: the stars we lost in 2017 Lifestyle
  3. Real-life political drama opens new chapter for books in SA Lifestyle
  4. Can't we just cancel New Year's Eve for good? Lifestyle
  5. Gig guide: SA's coolest New Year's Eve parties Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X