What to wear to go from the beach to the bar without missing a beat
Five summer wardrobe staples that'll make that day-night switch effortless - all you'll need to do is change up your shoes and accessories
The season of long sun-filled days spent at the beach followed by fun nights out on the town has arrived.
Save time when getting dressed by wearing looks that can take you from the beach to the bar without missing a beat.
The secret to doing so? Having a wardrobe of versatile staples that can easily be dressed up with a simple change of shoes and accessories.
Here are five of the best day-to-night pieces to buy this summer:
1. MAXI WRAP DRESS
A wrap dress is a summer classic and a maxi length makes it that much more irresistible as a day-to-night option. Get playful with colour and print, and wrap your beach hair up in a matching headscarf before hitting the bar.
2. CULOTTES
Shin-grazing culottes are a must-wear throughout the seasons. Don them to the beach instead of shorts, then team them with a crop top or t-shirt before heading to the bar.
3. JUMPSUIT
Whether long or short in length, the jumpsuit is a wardrobe staple that's as comfortable as it is stylish. Wear it over your swimsuit when you arrive at the beach, then swap your flats for a pair of heels for a chic night-time look.
4. DENIM SHORTS
Denim shorts are a beach must-have. Wear them over your costume during the day, the kick things up a notch in the evening by adding a long-length top and block heels.
5. SHORT SWING DRESS
Breeze through the hot summer days in a crisp cotton swing dress, which can easily be glammed up at night with a pair of gladiator sandals and chunky accessories.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE