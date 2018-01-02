7 beauty essentials to pack in your beach bag
It’s time to put on your best swimsuit and pack your beach bag to the brim with all you’ll need to sport the perfect holiday look
1. Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt, 30ml, R875
Always pack your favourite holiday fragrance to freshen up your scent after a day at the beach. This one from Jo Malone with notes of sea weed, sea salt and sage makes for an unforgettable beach bag companion.
2. Lancome Matte Shaker in Orange, R315
Though makeup isn’t a main concern at the beach – especially since it will all disappear after a dip in the water – pack some sort of a colour tint for the lips, whether it’s a balm or sheer lipstick to add a punch of colour to your face after you've dried off.
3. COLAB Paradise Dry Shampoo 200ml, R80
Freshen up hair after a beach day just in time for sundowners by packing a dry shampoo to lightly blast tresses and absorb any sweat or grease. The texturising salt from the sea water left behind once your hair dries with will do the rest.
4. MAC Snowball Face Powder in Pale Gold, R490
At the beach, it's all about the glowing skin. So dust an iridescent powder over your cheekbones and décolletage for an eye-catching shimmer.
5. Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Or Multi-purpose Shimmering Dry Oil, 50ml, R350
Take your glow to the next level and use a shimmering body oil to accentuate your tan or give darker skin tones a lacquer-like glow.
6. Vita Liberata Neroli and Argan Milk SPF 50 100ml, R895
Your beach bag is never complete without packing a high protection sunscreen. Go for a sunscreen with an SPF50 that also absorbs seamlessly into the skin – opt for a spray application bottle or a sunscreen with a milky formula that glides onto skin and seeps in.
7. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist, R350
Ensure that your skin is always happy no matter how sweltering the temperatures get by adding a facial mist to your bag to cool down the face and pump it with hydrating ingredients all day.
