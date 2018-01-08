Love Bonang's brows? Celeb make-up artist reveals how to get the look

Shaping, says Zuma, is the most important thing. “Achieving the desired shape is the first step and threading works wonders for me. Waxing is a no-no because it can induce early wrinkles.”

When it comes to defining your brows with make-up, practice makes perfect. “It took me many attempts to master and be confident in doing my brows," says Zuma. "Don't give up - make-up wipes exist for a reason."

"Don't be too hard on yourself", he adds. "The gospel with brows, as any honest make-up artist will tell you, is that they aren't and will never be identical twins. BUT they must be sisters and so should bear a strong resemblance to each other."

As for finding an eyebrow pencil in the perfect shade, Zuma suggests you match the colour with the darkest part of your hair, or as a safer option, go for what looks most natural. "This of course depends on you. If, like myself, you are bold and daring, there's no colour that's too dark!"

HOW TO DEFINE YOUR BROWS, STEP-BY-STEP:

Zuma believes there are several types of brows one can create using make up. Here are his tips for what he calls his favourite, “the clean, graphic, striking brow”:

1. COMB

"Comb out your brows and use a clear brow set gel to keep them in place."

2. COLOUR

"Draw a line at the bottom and top of your brow and fill in between those lines, adding intensity of colour from roughly the middle to the tail."