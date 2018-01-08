Show your scalp some love : 5 beauty solutions to your best hair

Scalp care is becoming an increasingly mainstream trend, with brands dreaming up progressively more innovative ways to keep the skin on our heads in tiptop condition. Here are some of the newest on the market.

A good clarifying shampoo is one of the easiest ways to cleanse both the hair and the scalp of product buildup, leaving your skin feeling squeaky clean. Drybar's new ‘On The Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo' includes activated charcoal to draw out dirt and impurities.

Give your scalp a January detox with Briogeo's ‘Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo,' designed to absorb excess oil at the root of the hair while normalizing oil production at the scalp, thanks to the inclusion of Witch Hazel.

Argan oil and lavender and geranium essential oils combine to soothe dry, itchy skin in Moroccanoil's ‘Dry Scalp Treatment', while Salicylic acid offers the exfoliation needed to combat flakiness. The product also claims to improve circulation at root level.

Blast away any irritating product residue left over from the party season with Dphue's ‘Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub', formulated with Pink Himalayan Sea Salt to exfoliate the skin and rebalance pH levels.

Luxury haircare brand Christophe Robin's purifying sea salt scrub is one of the best-known scalp scrubs on the market, but it recently developed a softer way to soothe the skin, in the form of its ‘Hydrating Leave-In Mist with Aloe Vera', which claims to ‘restore the scalp's comfort.'