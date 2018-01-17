Kicking convention to the curb: dresses are no longer just for women

Why should women get to wear all the pretty dresses? Why can't men also flounce about in the feathers, lace or fine embroidery if they fancy? These are the questions being posed by the daring young Spanish label, Palomo Spain, whose flamboyant show kicked off the Paris men's fashion week late on Tuesday.

Designer Alejandro Gomez Palomo told AFP he wants nothing less than to "liberate" men from the straitjacket of convention.