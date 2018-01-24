What to - & NOT to - wear to the Sun Met

Everyone who’s anyone knows that the Sun Met is about much more than just horse-racing. It’s one of the most significant fashion dates on the South African social calendar, and attendees’ interpretations of each year’s theme are generally hit or miss.

If you’re planning on participating in the revelry on January 27, then make sure that you don’t find yourself featuring on any worst-dressed lists by donning an outfit that's a trendy, subtle interpretation of this year's theme: "Style Ahead of the Field".

To aid you in this endeavour, we’ve compiled some fashion guidelines – do us proud.

UNDERSTAND THE THEME

If you're going to look the part, it's important that you understand this year’s theme. “Style Ahead of the Field” is the organisers' rather cryptic way of asking race-goers to show up in Afro-chic outfits. Think African-inspired colours, prints and textures.

Happily, African-inspired couture has been trending recently, so there are loads of references for you to draw from. (Afropunk’s Instagram is a great place to hunt for inspiration.)