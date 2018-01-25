Enviable brows made easy: how to shape & fill in your eyebrows

SHAPING YOUR BROWS

DON'T OVER PLUCK

Super thin brows drawn back on harshly with a brow pencil may have been all the rage in the 1920s, but now brows that look natural and full are trending. Fuller brows help to create a more youthful appearance and also help to frame your face.

To get the look, only neaten up the stray hairs outside your natural brow shape, leaving the rest of your brow's width and length as is. If your prefer to leave the shaping of your brows to a professional, ask them to do the same.

DO TRY THREADING

If you'd like a sleeker look, try threading rather than waxing.

Threading allows the brow technician to be more precise when creating your ideal shape and the hair grows back slower with every session.