Sun Met: Ricky Rick & Reason show you how to standout in a two-piece suit
Although most of our attention was initially on the women who attended the 2018 Sun Met, this year’s Style Ahead of the Field (read: Afro-chic) theme also inspired an explosion of innovative approaches to menswear, and to reinventing the conventional two-piece suit, in particular. We look at our favourite men’s looks from the day – and invite you to steal these celeb's style!
RIKY RICK: CLASSIC WITH A TWIST
Fashion-forward Riky Rick looked effortlessly cool and composed in his Gucci ensemble, donning a light check blazer with orange accents and a playful pair of two-toned, tasselled brogues. Although his was not a straightforward interpretation of the Afro-chic theme, his use of colours and contrast is somehow evocative of the South African landscape; and he successfully emanated luxury and originality all at once.
Steal his style: Forsake the conventional white button-up for something more dramatic, and embrace unconventional accents on classic prints.
REASON: FUSION SENSATION
Reason caused a stir on the arm of his – equally elegant –girlfriend, Loot Love. He spruced up a fairly traditional blue suit with bright explosions of print and colour, lending a classic look some distinctively African, ultra-contemporary flair.
Steal his style: Don’t be afraid of experimenting with unlikely combinations – it could be the easiest way to make a simple suit your own.
K.O.: KNOCKOUT ROMEO
We’re enamoured with K.O.’s somehow Hugh Hefner-esque red Palse tuxedo jacket, replete with velvet slippers and a gold coat of arms on his feet. The slightly retro feel of his jacket/shoe combination is undercut by the currency of the pants, which feature a bold, romantic print in black and red.
Steal his style: K.O. illustrates the benefit of combining retro elements with avant-garde touches, for a perfectly playful, theatrical effect – Style Ahead of the Field, indeed.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE