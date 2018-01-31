'Black Panther' red carpet: gold 'cat eye' & other cool beauty looks
It is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, but the Black Panther LA premiere also proved it had a lot to offer in terms of inspiring red carpet beauty looks. Here are five of the most striking.
1. LUPITA NYONG'O
One of the movie's biggest stars, Lupita Nyong'o, is no stranger to breathtaking red carpet looks, but the actress outdid herself with a stunning, super-modern structural updo. She matched the style with a glowing complexion, burgundy-colored, dewy-finish lipstick and a gunmetal grey smoky eye.
2. JANELLE MONÁE
The actress and musician has been championing brightly colored under-eye liner since the start of this year, and for Monday night's event she opted for a deep bluish purple, the color of the moment. A scarlet lip clashed with it beautifully.
3. ISSA RAE
Issa Rae's knotted up-do featured gold accessories and shells for a stunning beach goddess vibe. The star paired the style with a metallic mauve eyeshadow and some sharp black liner.
4. OLIVIA HOLT
Olivia Holt nailed monochrome makeup with soft, earthy tones for both eyes and lips. Matte skin and a loose updo kept the look chic but low-key.
5. DANAI GURIRA
Starring cast member Danai Gurira put a regal twist on the classic "cat eye" with a winged gold liner that matched her minimal hair band accessory. A hot pink lipstick complemented the exact shade of her gown.
