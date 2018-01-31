Fashion & Beauty

'Black Panther' red carpet: gold 'cat eye' & other cool beauty looks

31 January 2018 - 15:12 By AFP Relax/news
Lupita Nyong'o.
Lupita Nyong'o.
Image: Valerie Macon / AFP

It is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, but the Black Panther LA premiere also proved it had a lot to offer in terms of inspiring red carpet beauty looks. Here are five of the most striking.

1. LUPITA NYONG'O

One of the movie's biggest stars, Lupita Nyong'o, is no stranger to breathtaking red carpet looks, but the actress outdid herself with a stunning, super-modern structural updo. She matched the style with a glowing complexion, burgundy-colored, dewy-finish lipstick and a gunmetal grey smoky eye.

Janelle Monáe.
Janelle Monáe.
Image: Valerie Macon / AFP

2. JANELLE MONÁE

The actress and musician has been championing brightly colored under-eye liner since the start of this year, and for Monday night's event she opted for a deep bluish purple, the color of the moment. A scarlet lip clashed with it beautifully.

John Kani on Black Panther premiere: 'I knew we would introduce a different African'

Actors John Kani, Atandwa Kani and Connie Chiume flew the SA flag high at the American premiere of the highly-anticipated superhero film Black ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
Issa Rae.
Issa Rae.
Image: Valerie Macon / AFP

3. ISSA RAE

Issa Rae's knotted up-do featured gold accessories and shells for a stunning beach goddess vibe. The star paired the style with a metallic mauve eyeshadow and some sharp black liner.

Olivia Holt.
Olivia Holt.
Image: Valerie Macon / AFP

4. OLIVIA HOLT

Olivia Holt nailed monochrome makeup with soft, earthy tones for both eyes and lips. Matte skin and a loose updo kept the look chic but low-key.

Danai Gurira.
Danai Gurira.
Image: Valerie Macon / AFP

5. DANAI GURIRA 

Starring cast member Danai Gurira put a regal twist on the classic "cat eye" with a winged gold liner that matched her minimal hair band accessory. A hot pink lipstick complemented the exact shade of her gown.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

John Kani & Connie Chiume’s Black Panther breaks records ahead of release

Marvel's upcoming superhero action film Black Panther, starring South African actors John Kani, Atandwa Kani and Connie Chiume has made history, ...
TshisaLIVE
20 days ago

Why 'Black Panther' really is such a big deal

Diversity has been a buzzword in Hollywood since the #OscarsSoWhite debacle last year, but when it comes to putting your money where your mouth is, ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

WATCH: 3 lit moments from the Black Panther trailer

The official trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Panther set the Twitter streets on fire after its release and after watching the trailer, these lit ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Sun Met Fashion & Beauty
  2. Mind your manners as you break the law at this Sandton dagga café Lifestyle
  3. ALL the big winners from the 2018 Grammy Awards Lifestyle
  4. Sorry Bruno Mars & Kendrick Lamar, THIS is who should've won a Grammy Lifestyle
  5. Here’s why you should be watching HBO’s Room 104 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm
X