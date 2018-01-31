Fashion & Beauty

It's attack of the Kardashian 'clones' as Kanye West promotes new collection

31 January 2018 - 14:41 By Paula Andropoulos
Paris Hilton is one of several celebrities who channeled Kim Kardasian to promote Kanye West's Yeezy Season 6 collection.
Image: Paris Hilton via Instagram

Kanye West just pulled a Kanye West, and by some miracle got Paris Hilton to stow her (not insubstantial) ego and dress up like Kim Kardashian. Actually, that’s inaccurate: not like Kim Kardashian; as Kim Kardashian.

The Hilton heiress donned a platinum-blonde wig and posed as a Kim-lookalike for West’s Yeezy Season 6 campaign, which also features model Amina Blue and (controversial) Instagram star Louise Delage in the same guise.

There is something deeply ironic about Hilton’s transformation here, as it’s well-known that Kardashian was little more than Hilton's assistant-cum-acolyte before the former’s rise to fame. And, before their eventual reconciliation, Hilton never wasted an opportunity to reiterate this, claiming on several occasions to have “created” Kardashian's celebrity persona.

Whether she realises it or not, this is a symbolically humbling moment for Hilton, who seemed reluctant to accept Kardashian's burgeoning success when her own cultural currency was on the decline.

That said, there is something charmingly tongue-in-cheek –and surprisingly self-aware – about her participation, as the relationship between these competitive moguls seems to have come full circle.

Check out these snaps of the various Kardashian 'clones' in action: 

