Xhosa culture shines bright on the 'Black Panther' red carpet

“Dressing the Kanis for the premiere was a great honour,” commented the designer Laduma Ngxokolo, whose contemporary knitwear designs inspired by traditional Xhosa beadwork, have become iconic.

“I know the family from Port Elizabeth – I’m also from P.E. – and they have been some of my biggest supporters so far. And John Kani is very proud of his Xhosa heritage, from the language to the food.”

As for the general aesthetic on the red carpet, Ngxokolo, for one, approves: “The way the cast members dressed represented what the movie is about very well – that African, Utopian feel.”

So, if you belong to the legions of would-be fans who are planning to dress up for the movie’s release here, he recommends “dress for a fresh Renaissance of Africa. And that look doesn’t have to reflect one single culture – it can be a mix of different African cultures and influences.”

Here's what some of the other Black Panther cast members wore on the red carpet: