Grossed out by makeup testers? Use an app to virtually try before you buy

You might love nothing more than browsing the beauty aisles for a quick pick-me-up, but do you open the "tester" tubes? If the answer is a resounding "no," you're not alone.

According to a study by beauty app Perfect365, 63% of Millennial and Generation Z makeup consumers said they would not use a tester lipstick in a store, due to concerns about germs and contamination.

Instead, the survey revealed, most beauty fans would prefer to virtually try on any potential makeup purchases using a digital platform - especially when it comes to lipstick.

"Sanitary concerns around in-store makeup testers are coming to the forefront, and like many other industries, technology is primary to solving this dilemma," said Cara Harbor, Director of Marketing for Perfect365, Inc. in a statement.

"As with many of our clients, beauty brands are realizing the multiple benefits of virtual makeup and connecting with Millennials and GenerationZs on the digital platform they live on."

WATCH | A demonstration of how the L'Oreal Makeup Genius app works