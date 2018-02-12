Nandi Madida nails her New York Fashion Week debut

Local celeb Nandi Madida presented her Colour by Nandi Madida Autumn/Winter 2018 collection, in collaboration with designer Josh Patron, at New York Fashion Week on Saturday.

Her collection, undoubtedly a celebration of female power, was complemented by a fierce beauty look. Models were transformed into warrior queens with exotic eye make-up, bold in-your-face crimson lips and Bedoo wigs.

Fiery shades of red also dominated the runway— think everything from a classic coat-dress with luxe ruffled details to a sultry off-the-shoulder dress inspired by a double-breasted suit jacket.