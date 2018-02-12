Nandi Madida nails her New York Fashion Week debut
Local celeb Nandi Madida presented her Colour by Nandi Madida Autumn/Winter 2018 collection, in collaboration with designer Josh Patron, at New York Fashion Week on Saturday.
Her collection, undoubtedly a celebration of female power, was complemented by a fierce beauty look. Models were transformed into warrior queens with exotic eye make-up, bold in-your-face crimson lips and Bedoo wigs.
Fiery shades of red also dominated the runway— think everything from a classic coat-dress with luxe ruffled details to a sultry off-the-shoulder dress inspired by a double-breasted suit jacket.
Updated power suits offered a more fashion-forward alternative for the working woman. With colour-blocking effects, dramatic shoulder details and playful prints, the message was clear: you can be bold and fun at the same time.
While red and shimmering gold hues were the colour of choice for day-wear; evening-wear introduced clean whites and muted black options with African beadwork on the neckline.
As Madida took her bow after the show in a black fluffy jumper paired with printed cigarette pants, it was clear as day that her effortlessly cool style had inspired the collection.
• This article is adapted from one originally published on SowetanLIVE; visit the SMag section for great lifestyle reads.
