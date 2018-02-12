Fashion & Beauty

Nandi Madida nails her New York Fashion Week debut

12 February 2018 - 14:37 By Emmanuel Tjiya
Designers Josh Patron and Nandi Madida walk the runway at the Colour by Nandi Madida show in New York City.
Image: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Oxford Fashion Studio

Local celeb Nandi Madida presented her Colour by Nandi Madida Autumn/Winter 2018 collection, in collaboration with designer Josh Patron, at New York Fashion Week on Saturday.

Her collection, undoubtedly a celebration of female power, was complemented by a fierce beauty look. Models were transformed into warrior queens with exotic eye make-up, bold in-your-face crimson lips and Bedoo wigs.

Fiery shades of red also dominated the runway— think everything from a classic coat-dress with luxe ruffled details to a sultry off-the-shoulder dress inspired by a double-breasted suit jacket.

Prints add a playful touch to many pieces in the Colour by Nandi Madida collection.
Image: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Oxford Fashion Studio
Red featured predominantly in Madida's Colour by Nandi Madida collection.
Image: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Oxford Fashion Studio

Updated power suits offered a more fashion-forward alternative for the working woman. With colour-blocking effects, dramatic shoulder details and playful prints, the message was clear: you can be bold and fun at the same time.

While red and shimmering gold hues were the colour of choice for day-wear; evening-wear introduced clean whites and muted black options with African beadwork on the neckline.

Off-the-shoulder pieces have a sultry appeal.
Image: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Oxford Fashion Studio
African beadwork details gave some garments a uniquely South African flavour.
Image: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Oxford Fashion Studio

As Madida took her bow after the show in a black fluffy jumper paired with printed cigarette pants, it was clear as day that her effortlessly cool style had inspired the collection.

• This article is adapted from one originally published on SowetanLIVE; visit the SMag section for great lifestyle reads.

