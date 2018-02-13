Fashion & Beauty

New York Fashion Week hit by 'Black Panther' fashion & fever

13 February 2018 - 13:10 By AFP Relaxnews
More than a thousand people packed the Welcome to Wakanda presentation in the West Village that featured the work of 10 labels, including Chromat, Cushnie et Ochs and LaQuan Smith.
Image: ANGELA WEISS / AFP 

Marvel Studios brought Black Panther fever to New York Fashion Week, inviting designers to showcase clothes inspired by the iconic movie, already winning rave reviews ahead of its Friday release.

"The inspiration for me was female empowerment," Smith told AFP. "I wanted to create something that really just connected to the characters and the film... embodying power, and feminity, and strength and sensuality."

Reviews following Monday's premiere of the movie that stars Hollywood's first black superhero to get his own stand-alone film were electric, calling the picture "iconic" and "astonishing."

"I think what made Black Panther more fashionable than other superhero films was really about the cast, the attitude that the cast really embodies," said Smith. "I hope it inspires young boys and young girls."

WATCH | Marvel Studio's Black Panther teaser trailer

