Gents, up your fashion game: trends spotted at SA Menswear Week

There was no shortage of sartorial inspiration at the recent South African Menswear Week in Cape Town. Here are some of the fashion trends we spotted as designers' Autumn/Winter 2018 collections were paraded down the runway

14 February 2018 - 16:34 By Nothemba Mkhondo

1. RED HOT

Nao Serati’s head-turning vinyl trench and trousers look was a sure sign that red is the new way to make a statement this coming season.

Red was deemed the colour of Autumn/Winter 2018 by trend forecaster WSGN, so it’s no surprise that our local designers tapped into the power of this bold hue for head-to-toe looks, as well as for adding pops of colour to their designs.

2. THE CHECK LIST

Checks are a perennial favourite in menswear, but this season SA designers gave checks, plaid and gingham prints new relevance with vibrant pops of colour and tactile fabrications, as well as by artfully mixing clashing prints.

3. PASTEL POWER

Post-Millennial pink, lilac is fashion’s new favourite colour. Several designers as SA Menswear Week opted for a play on pastel hues mixing lilac with a combination of salmon, cream and daffodil yellow. 

