Gents, up your fashion game: trends spotted at SA Menswear Week

1. RED HOT

Nao Serati’s head-turning vinyl trench and trousers look was a sure sign that red is the new way to make a statement this coming season.

Red was deemed the colour of Autumn/Winter 2018 by trend forecaster WSGN, so it’s no surprise that our local designers tapped into the power of this bold hue for head-to-toe looks, as well as for adding pops of colour to their designs.