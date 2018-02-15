The fashion mood will be dark at Sona‚ but in a good way

Fashion and trend gurus reckon the State of the Nation Address (Sona) will come with a wave of African couture – Black Panther style.

Did fashion designers stab pins into their own eyes after working overtime to get Sona outfits ready‚ only to receive news of the grand event’s postponement?

Sona is expected to take place on Friday after a flurry of political activity‚ which eventually led to President Jacob Zuma stepping down on Wednesday. How will all this turmoil affect the choice of outfits?

Fashion trend analyst Craig Jacobs declares that 2018 is the year of “African pride”.