3 uber stylish trends to take away from New York Fashion Week

16 February 2018 - 12:50 By AFP Relaxnews
Pink and purple are the star shades of winter 2018 for Prabal Gurung. New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2018.
Image: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

In an explosion of colours, positive messages and pants galore, New York Fashion Week brings a first taste of the trends coming to women's ready-to-wear for the fall/winter 2018-2019 season.

From key garments to colours, prints and must-wear fabrics, here's a look at some of fashion's wardrobe essentials for FW18-19.

COLOUR AS A SYMBOL OF OPTIMISM

Lots of fashion houses brought vibrant and uplifting colours to the runway for fall/winter 2018-2019 - a time of year more often associated with dark or natural shades.

The most striking show of colour came from Prabal Gurung, paying homage to female solidarity and using color as a symbol of strength.

Various shades of pink and purple were the stars of this show, an event brimming with optimism and looking to the future.

Other labels that used vibrant colors in their collections include Tom Ford, Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell.

PICK PANTS

Rest assured, dresses and skirts won't be bowing out of the womenswear wardrobe entirely next season. However, they're likely to take a backseat and styles are set to go long.

Pants will be back in a big way next fall, from shiny styles and prints to athleisure joggers, leather pants and denim, in slim or oversized cuts.

A major trend is layering, with pants worn under dresses or long coats. Christian Siriano, Hugo Boss, Anna Sui, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Alice + Olivia all brought pants back to the forefront of fashion. Note that dresses and skirts are worn below the knee or in extra-long maxi lengths for FW18-19, with colorful or slogan tights.

A post shared by TOM FORD (@tomford) on

(FAKE) FUR AND LONG COATS

Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors are some of the labels that recently chose to go fur-free. Still, that didn't stop designers using fake fur for a host of pieces this season, setting a key trend. Fake fur was everywhere at Tom Ford, finished in animal prints, as well as at Tibi and Anna Sui. Generally, outdoor clothing comes in heavy and bulky styles for FW18-19. Coats, for example, are cut long and are worn in a layered look over pants, or a maxi-cut dress or skirt.

