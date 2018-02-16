3 uber stylish trends to take away from New York Fashion Week

In an explosion of colours, positive messages and pants galore, New York Fashion Week brings a first taste of the trends coming to women's ready-to-wear for the fall/winter 2018-2019 season.

From key garments to colours, prints and must-wear fabrics, here's a look at some of fashion's wardrobe essentials for FW18-19.

COLOUR AS A SYMBOL OF OPTIMISM

Lots of fashion houses brought vibrant and uplifting colours to the runway for fall/winter 2018-2019 - a time of year more often associated with dark or natural shades.

The most striking show of colour came from Prabal Gurung, paying homage to female solidarity and using color as a symbol of strength.

Various shades of pink and purple were the stars of this show, an event brimming with optimism and looking to the future.

Other labels that used vibrant colors in their collections include Tom Ford, Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell.