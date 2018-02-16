Fashion & Beauty

Best & worst dressed on the #Sona2018 red carpet

Our MPs may be politically savvy, but are they fashion savvy? Here's who slayed and who dismayed at the state of the nation address

16 February 2018 - 19:33 By Thango Ntwsa and Toni Jaye Singer
DA MP Phumzile van Damme.
Image: Esa Alexander

BEST DRESSED

PHUMZILE VAN DAMME

The former DA Spokesperson admitted to channeling Black Panther for her outfit, and she certainly looked as confident and stylish as any one of the badass women of Wakanda.

The simple silhouette of her gown allowed the bold floral print to shine, and she gets bonus points for colour-blocking her sunshine-yellow shoes and teardrop earrings.

Political, radical, current: how I dressed the cast of 'Black Panther'

Acclaimed costume designer Ruth E. Carter on bringing the world of Wakanda to life through fashion and why her costumes resonate strongly with ...
Lifestyle
11 hours ago
Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe with his wife Bridgette.
Image: Esa Alexander

BRIDGETTE RADEBE

The geometric trim on Bridgette Radebe's hat gave us crown vibes. Which is fitting because the wife of ANC MP Jeff Radebe looked regal and powerful in her monotone print gown, which was an updated take on a classic African silhouette. 

 

 

 

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Bheki Cele and his wife Thembeka Ngcobo.
Image: Esa Alexander

THEMBEKA NGCOBO

The wife of Bheki Cele said to her designer "give me Cinderella vibes" - and they clearly delivered.

We adored the beaded detailing on her glittery, off-the-shoulder gown and how, because there's a lot of going on, she had the sense to keep her hair, make-up and accessories simple. 

ON THE FENCE

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Image: Esa Alexander

NKOSAZANA DLAMINI-ZUMA

Tradition with a modern twist best sums up Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's look. That said, while we loved the peplum on her gown, and the unusual turquoise-and-pink African print, we just didn't love it on her. 

Mandla Mandela and his wife Nodiyala at the 2017 state of the nation address.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
ANC MP Mandla Mandela and his wife Rabia at the 2018 state of the nation address in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

MANDLA AND RABIA MANDELA

ANC MP Mandla Mandela's Sona plus one might be different to last year's, but we're disappointed that his outfit remained more or less the same. Then again, perhaps he's a fan of eco-chic upcycled fashion and decided to reinvent 2017's jacket with a bit of bling trim. After all if Kate Middleton can wear the same outfit twice, why can't he?

Nonetheless, Mandela and his wife, Rabia, made a striking couple in their colour co-ordinated, Xhosa-inspired outfits. 

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Image: Esa Alexander

BUSISIWE MKHWEBANE

The deep rogue colour of Busisiwe Mkhwebane's gown might suit her, but the dress doesn't - and it doesn't fit properly either.

She may be the Public Protector, but will someone please save her from the choker? This is one '90s-inspired accessories trend we wish would resign asap.

Her elegant hair and make-up save an otherwise disappointing look. 

WORST DRESSED

Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu.
Image: Esa Alexander

LINDIWE ZULU

When we heard the Minister of Small Business Development let her daughter, Phindile, dress her for the Sona red carpet, our first thought was "awww how sweet! She must have made that hat from pipe-cleaners this morning at nursery school". Then we realised the striking adult woman standing next to her was her daughter.

It looks as if Phindile Zulu spent hours crafting her own elegant, figure-hugging dress, then ran out of time and had to pull her mom's look together in a last minute panic. Perhaps that explains why she seems to have turned the sort of sheer, jewel-trimmed throw you'd find covering a bedside lamp on date night into a cape.

Golden delight on the Sona red carpet

Gold dominated the red carpet ahead of the State of the Nation Address. Dozens of parliamentarians and guests said it was the logical choice for the ...
Lifestyle
2 hours ago
Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane.
Image: Esa Alexander

NOMVULA MOKANYANE

"I wanted to be a little girl today," said Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane about her petal-pink, lace-embellished gown. Perhaps next time she should let her mom dress her.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his wife Natalie.
Image: Esa Alexander

NATALIE MAIMANE

Cocktail party on the top, garden party on the bottom - while both parts of Natalie Maimane's gown were lovely individually, they just didn't gel. The overall look was confused ... and so were we. 

TENDAI KURUNERI

Words fail us.

TimesLIVE takes you to the red carpet at Sona 2018.

