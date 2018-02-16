Political, radical, current: how I dressed the cast of 'Black Panther'

There’s no shortage of excitement from comic book fans and ordinary movie fans alike when it comes to Black Panther. The film has already broken records, selling more tickets on day one of presales than any Marvel movie before it.

This is the 18th outing in the Marvel cinematic universe, starting with 2008’s Iron Man, so it’s no small feat that this film, directed by Ryan Coogler, responsible for Fruitvale Station and Rocky sequel Creed, is breaking such records.

Black Panther is also probably the most stylish of all Marvel movies, which only adds to the excitement.

Fans – from Atlanta to Soweto – have been tweeting about attending the movie’s theatrical openings in costume. This is no doubt because of the masterful, zeitgeisty interpretation of the mythical Wakandan nation’s style of dress by none other than two-time Academy Award nominated costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

She was attending the Johannesburg leg of the Afropunk festival when we met for coffee to chat about her work on Black Panther.

“I think for black Africans, you are probably relating strongly to it because you recognise the prints, the beads, and know what they mean. But for African-Americans, it’s different,” she says. “They relate to it because it’s a Marvel comic book film and they haven’t seen that done with black people. They are excited to have a superhero that looks like them – we’ve been needing a superhero! We need somebody to fly in and take charge like the Black Panther.”