ALC Man pays homage to Durban in latest collection

Designer Brendan Sturrock gives us an insider's look at the making of ALC Man's Autumn/Winter 2018 collection, which showed at the recent SA Menswear Week in Cape Town

Designer Brendan Sturrock gives us an insider's look at the making of ALC Man's Autumn/Winter 2018 collection, which showed at the recent SA Menswear Week in Cape Town