Madonna's 'fork' facial & other strange beauty secrets from celebs

COLA

A couple of years ago, English actress Suki Waterhouse let US Weekly in on a beauty secret of hers. "I rinse my hair with Coca-Cola sometimes," she told the publication, explaining that it made her hair look "tousled."

BEE STINGS

In a 2016 interview with The New York Times, Hollywood star and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she had tried apitherapy, a treatment that involves getting stung by bees to reduce inflammation and scarring. "But, man, it's painful," she clarified.

MAYONNAISE

Clearly, when it comes to at-home beauty remedies, celebrities are just as tempted as the rest of us.

Actress Blake Lively once told Byrdie that her top haircare tip (passed on to her by her mother) was to coat the bottom half of her hair with mayonnaise before shampooing, to keep it from becoming brittle.

In case you are doubtful, you should know that this is a method also tested by Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña.

ICE BATHS

Kate Hudson's glowing complexion is apparently down to a surprisingly cheap and cheerful beauty trick - the actress simply dunks her face in an ice bath as soon as her skin begins to look tired or dull, StyleCaster reports.