Madonna's 'fork' facial & other strange beauty secrets from celebs

19 February 2018 - 10:34 By AFP Relaxnews
Image: AFP/BEN STANSALL

Madonna raised eyebrows recently after taking to Instagram to reveal her slightly unconventional secret to an at-home facial. But the singer and skincare entrepreneur isn't the only star to take an occasionally offbeat approach to looking good.

We take a look at some of the weirdest celebrity beauty tips out there.

FORKS

Madonna caused a stir recently when she uploaded a video to social media that showed her beautician giving her a facial with two fork-like tools, which the star claims "tightens" the skin. She also observed how useful they can be for stabbing people, but that's another story.

COLA

A couple of years ago, English actress Suki Waterhouse let US Weekly in on a beauty secret of hers. "I rinse my hair with Coca-Cola sometimes," she told the publication, explaining that it made her hair look "tousled."

BEE STINGS

In a 2016 interview with The New York Times, Hollywood star and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she had tried apitherapy, a treatment that involves getting stung by bees to reduce inflammation and scarring. "But, man, it's painful," she clarified.

MAYONNAISE

Clearly, when it comes to at-home beauty remedies, celebrities are just as tempted as the rest of us.

Actress Blake Lively once told Byrdie that her top haircare tip (passed on to her by her mother) was to coat the bottom half of her hair with mayonnaise before shampooing, to keep it from becoming brittle.

In case you are doubtful, you should know that this is a method also tested by Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña.

ICE BATHS

Kate Hudson's glowing complexion is apparently down to a surprisingly cheap and cheerful beauty trick - the actress simply dunks her face in an ice bath as soon as her skin begins to look tired or dull, StyleCaster reports.

