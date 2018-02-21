The hilarious convo the Queen & Anna Wintour COULD have had in the frow

Haute couture high priestess Dame Anna Wintour recently had the honour of being seated next to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as the regent took in her first-ever London Fashion Week.

Judging by her facial expressions it seems like HRH had a jolly old time being shown the ropes by Vogue’s editor-in-chief.

As it was her first time in the frow (front row) we can only imagine that the chat between the 91- year-old regent and Wintour must have been interesting.

This is how we think it went:

AW *curtsies before taking her seat*: Thank you for gracing us with your presence Your Majesty. How are you?

QE: One is well. A little put out with the Duke of Edinburgh but rather excited to be here.

AW: Sorry to hear that Your Majesty …

QE: Call me Ma’am dear. All those Your Majesties grow tiresome after a while

AW: Very well. What brings you to London Fashion Week?

QE: If you must know Dame Wintour, it’s Phillip. Some devil introduced him to a new-fangled contraption called Netflix and he hasn't left his bedroom since. One thought it best to leave the palace and take in a show.